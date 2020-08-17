Panthers coach encourages players to be with kids on first day of school

Several Panthers spent time with their children before coming to Monday's practice

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A few Carolina Panthers were noticeably late for the team's first padded practice on Monday.

But they had a good excuse.

Head Coach Matt Rhule encouraged his players and staff to be with their kids Monday morning as many of them started school.

"I think should be there for their kids first day of school," Rhule said. "Even if it's virtual. They should have breakfast with them and help them get on the computer."

Defensive Tackle KK Short and running back Mike Davis were among those to get to practice a few minutes late after taking advantage of Rhule's offer.

Rhule said he will take his daughters to the bus stop Thursday for their first day of school.