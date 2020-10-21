Panthers coach reveals he lost loved one to COVID-19

Matt Rhule discussed the virus as Carolina returned to practice Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule revealed he lost a close relative to COVID-19.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Rhule said he had a "close and dear uncle" die of the virus recently.

Rhule was asked about any frustration of the virus disrupting the Panthers routine, after a total of four players have been placed on the NFL's COVID-19 list since Friday.

#Panthers HC Matt Rhule says he's not frustrated by COVID-19 disrupting the NFL, etc., because of what it's doing to the world around us. He also reveals he lost a loved one to the virus. @wcnc #nfl pic.twitter.com/DOtudmWbKQ — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) October 21, 2020

But he pointed to the bigger picture, and how many around the world are affected by the illness.

"I just turn on the news at night and see people on the front lines battling," Rhule said. "I see people losing family members."

That was when Rhule revealed the death of his uncle.

"You see throughout the world," he said, "how hard this is to stop."