Panthers delay practice to conduct more COVID-19 tests

Carolina placed a second player on the COVID-19 list Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After placing a second player on the NFL's COVID-19 list in just a few days Tuesday, the Carolina Panthers delayed practice about 2 1/2 hours to conduct more testing.

Offensive lineman Chris Reed joined defensive back Derrek Thomas on the league's COVID list, which means they either tested positive, or has been in close contact with someone who may have been infected.

HC Matt Rhule says the #Panthers did additional point of care testing as a safety measure after placing Reed on the COVID-19 list. https://t.co/e8nYCqw4Ty — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) September 1, 2020

The team, which tests players and staff daily, decided to do a second round of point-of-care testing as a precaution, and took the practice field after 2 p.m., later than the original 11:50 a.m., start time.

Several notable Panthers did not practice, but the team is not allowed to say whether or not those absences were COVID-19 related.

League-wide, COVID-19 numbers have been low.