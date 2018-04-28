CHARLOTTE, N.C.- WIth the 55th pick in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft the Panthers selected LSU cornerback Donte Jackson.

The defensive back earned second team All-America and All-SEC honors during his junior season in 2017. He spoke with Charlotte media by phone shortly after being drafted by the Panthers. A few of his quick thoughts on his speed, how he fits in with the Panthers, and the chip on his shoulder are below.

Was anyone else in the draft as fast as you?

Not at all, I don’t think anyone was as fast as me in the draft- secondary or skilled position. I think that my speed is unique, it’s different. I can get out of bed and run fast, and I don’t think a lot of guys can say that. I have a lot of confidence in my speed.

How big is the chip on your shoulder?

The size of the hotel I’m in. I always play with a chip on my shoulder. Seeing all those guys get picked before me when I was thought to be a first round draft pick, and then I didn’t see my name called. Now that I can relax and enjoy my family and I couldn’t enjoy my family cecause I was so nervous and mixed emotions about the first day. But now I can kick back and relax and enjoy this time with my family and you can’t beat that.

What happened on your visit with the Panthers?

I talked to a lot of the defensive players. I talked to Luke Kuechly, Captain Munnerlyn and those guys they’re excited. Now that I’m a part of the team I’m excited to get to work with those players.

What do you say to the critics?

Look at the film. If any guy can says that I can’t cover, or I’m too small they obviously aren’t looking at the film. They obviously aren’t looking at me playing in the SEC.

You tweeted about not being picked in the first round, how big is the chip on your shoulder?

I’m not satisfied with being a second round draft pick. Yeah, that’s a high draft pick but I have way more milestones to fulfill. I want to be doing this a long time and I want to be a Hall of Famer and that’s the only thing that comes to my mind. To the critics, they’re going to see me playing on Sundays and that’s how it’s going to be.

Where have the Panthers said you'll fit in?

They want me to play outside corner, they want to move me around to nickel. Really anything that I have to put in to earn the guys that I’m on the teams with trust, the coaches trust I put it in… that’s just the competitor in me and that’s the player I am.

