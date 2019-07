SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Ron Rivera felt Brian Burns would be a perfect fit for the Carolina Panthers as an edge rusher in the team's new 3-4 defensive scheme.

And when Burns fell to the Panthers at No. 16 in the draft in April, Rivera was elated.

Nothing has dampened the coach's enthusiasm watching Burns move around in full pads during the past couple of days of training camp at Wofford College.

In fact, Rivera is only getting more excited about what Burns could bring to his defense.