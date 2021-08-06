Panthers Fan Fest draws biggest crowd to Bank of America Stadium in nearly two years

Team says about 25,000 spectators attended the team's Friday night practice

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The biggest difference between Panthers Fan Fest in 2020 and 2021, was that there were actually fans this time.

Last season the team held a virtual Fan Fest, broadcast live to fans at home during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This time, the Panthers say over 25,000 fans attended the team's practice at Bank of America Stadium.

That would mark the biggest crowd by far to see the Panthers in their home stadium in nearly two years.

"I thought it was great, I didn't realize there would be that many people. I thought it was awesome," Coach Matt Rhule said. "Thank you to all the fans who came."

Fans were treated to a team practice that included one-on-one drills between receivers and defensive backs, and of course team drills.

"We had the best fans in the world," Christian McCaffrey said. "Running out there and hearing (cheers) and feeling the support for our entire team was a lot of fun."

Sam Darnold, McCaffrey and the offense tried to keep the positive momentum they had earlier in the week at Training Camp at Wofford College.

There was also a fireworks and laser show after the practice.

Laser show is pretty sweet. They can use the new stadium lights for the light show as well pic.twitter.com/KR9zHr882x — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) August 7, 2021

NEW TURF ALERT

The new FieldTurf at Bank of America received positive reviews as the Carolina Panthers completed their first practice on the new surface Friday night at FanFest.

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey said said he likes it and he's excited about it.

Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn called it a fast surface.

Seventeen of the league’s 32 team play on some sort of natural surface, while 15 play on artificial turf.