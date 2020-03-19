Cam Newton spent the last 9 seasons playing for the Carolina Panthers and while that is coming to an end, his impact on the franchise and the city will certainly be felt for many years to come.

We asked fans to share some of their favorite Cam memories with us on social media, whether thats getting an autographed football, memories from the field, or a picture with the star just to name a few.

There are too many moments from game day both on the road and at Bank of America Stadium to name, but one that stood out to fans included Newton's tradition of celebrating a win on his home turf with a run around the field and giving fans high fives.

Other memories fans shared with us had to do with Newton's dance moves including the dab, which inspired this couple on their wedding day.

Newton also made giving back a top priority. One of the most memorable ways he chose to give back was his annual Kickin' it with Cam Kickball Tournament, but this year provided a special moment for Newton. It was the weekend of his 30th birthday, in which one group made sure to help him celebrate even while giving back.

Who could forget when Cam decided to hop a playground fence to play football with a group of seventh graders at Community School of Davidson.

But it's also the moments that were much bigger than football that stood out to many. Including, this picture and message Haynes Ratcliff responded with on Twitter. Reminding us of the time Newton spent with his friend and teammate Matthew Bailey, who was battling brain cancer when he met Cam and how that really touched his life during that time.