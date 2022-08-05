Panthers former PR director recognized by Pro Football Hall of Fame

Charlie Dayton among first recipients of Award of Excellence

CANTON, Ohio — Ahead of Sam Mills' enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, another Panther has been recognized in Canton.

Former team PR Director Charlie Dayton was honored earlier this summer as one of the first recipient's of the Hall of Fame's Awards of Excellence.

Dayton was one of 20 in a group that included fellow PR personnel, assistant coaches, equipment managers and athletic trainers.

The hall recognizing Dayton and the others not just for helping determine results on the field, but "promoting the game's growth, safety and popularity.

Dayton spent 40 years in the league, starting with the expansion Buccaneers in 1976.

He then went to work for Washington, then found himself helping another new franchise, the Carolina Panthers.

Dayton said he wouldn't believe you all those years ago if you told him he'd be recognized at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"I would've have thought they were crazy," he said. "I was just shocked. There are so many good people in this business. I was very appreciative and felt very fortunate."

Dayton did not talk much about himself during a recent interview, but was thrilled to talk about Sam Mills.