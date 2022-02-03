'A lot of it comes down to developing our own guys' | Panthers GM talks to WCNC Charlotte at NFL Combine

Scott Fitterer was not as down on this year's QB class as others

INDIANAPOLIS — Carolina Panthers General Manager Scott Fitterer spoke with WCNC Charlotte sports reporter Ashley Stroehlein ahead of the NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday.

The team is slated to select sixth overall in April's draft after a 5-12 season.

The obvious needs are left tackle and quarterback. While many are down on this year's quarterbacks class, Fitterer indicated there are a few players that could help Carolina.

"We know there's going to be a good cornerstone piece for us at No. 6, whether that's a tackle or a quarterback," Fitterer said. "Right now the tackles are the elite guys, but there's some really good quarterbacks."

Carolina is now 10-23 in two seasons under Matt Rhule, and has gone through two starting quarterbacks in two years, Teddy Bridgewater then Sam Darnold.

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer on the team resigning Ian Thomas - says new Panthers OC Ben McAdoo played a big role in the decision.



More ⬇️ @wcnc | #Panthers | #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/gELtcOyFZL — Ashley Stroehlein (@ashstro) March 2, 2022

Fitterer told a group of reporters that the competition for starting quarterback would be "open" despite Darnold being owed a healthy portion of the team's salary cap in 2022.

Darnold struggled in 2021, throwing just 9 touchdown passes compared to 13 interceptions.

Both Fitterer and Rhule said the team would be aggressive about improving the position.

After their sixth pick, which they could trade to gain more draft capital, the Panthers currently don't hold another pick until the fourth round.

"I think we're going to be a much better team with a lot of improvement,"

Fitterer said. "A lot of it comes down to developing our own guys."

The Panthers have several key players that are unrestricted free agents, including cornerbacks Donte Jackson and Stephon Gilmore, as well as defensive end Haason Reddick.

But they won't be able to pay all of them.

"We've had discussions with all of them," Fitterer said. "Everybody wants to get their piece of the pie. We'd love for them to go out and get paid. We'd love to have them all back. Unfortunately, we'll have to make some tough decisions and see how this plays out."