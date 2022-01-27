Panthers hire new Special Teams Coordinator

Chris Tabor spent four years in same role with Chicago Bears

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers are set at the three coordinator positions.

On Thursday night the team came to terms with Chris Tabor to be its new Special Teams Coordinator.

Earlier in the week, the Panthers hired former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo as its offensive coordinator.

Defensive coordinator Phil Snow will return for his third season under head coach Matt Rhule.

Tabor comes to Carolina from Chicago where he was part of ex-Bears coach Matt Nagy's staff for four seasons.

In each of those seasons, he coached a Pro Bowl return specialist.

This year, Jakeem Grant averaged 13.9 yards per punt return and took one back an NFL-long 97 yards for a touchdown.

Can confirm via league source the #Panthers have agreed to terms with Chris Tabor for their open Special Teams Coordinator position.



Held role with #Bears for four seasons.@DNewtonespn first that I saw with it.#NFL I @WCNC — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) January 28, 2022

Tabor's unit ranked second in kick return yards and fourth in punt return yards.

The Panthers, who fired former coordinator Chase Blackburn after the season, were 26th in kick return yards and 19th in punt return yards.

Carolina did block a punt, and Zane Gonzalez became a stabilizing force at the placekicking position, going 20-for-22, including 10-10 on field goals of 40-49 yards.