CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers completed an interview with Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey on Saturday for the team's head coaching position.

The interview was conducted virtually since the Bills have a playoff game on Sunday in Buffalo.

Dorsey is the sixth person to interview for the position, joining interim coach Steve Wilks, Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, interim coach Steve Wilks and former NFL coaches Frank Reich and Jim Caldwell.

Dorsey, a former national champion quarterback at the University of Miami, has been on Buffalo's staff for four seasons, and was elevated to offensive coordinator ahead of the 2022 campaign.

Before that he was the team's quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator, working with Pro Bowl quarterbck Josh Allen.

Dorsey spent five years (2013-17) with the Carolina Panthers as quarterbacks coach, helping guide All-Pro signal caller and 2015 league MVP Cam Newton.

Carolina was scheduled to meet with former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton on Friday in New York City, but owner David Tepper flew back to Charlotte to be with his soccer team, Charlotte FC, as they mourned the loss of player Anton Walkes.