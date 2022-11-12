Panthers knock off Seahawks on the road 30-24

Sam Darnold won his second game in a row returning to the starting quarterback role.

SEATTLE — The Carolina Panthers pulled off a win over the playoff-hopeful Seattle Seahawks, earning their first road victory of the season.

Carolina never trailed in the game and shut down the Seahawks offense. Sam Darnold now sits undefeated as a starter after returning to the role a week ago.

The Panthers opened the game with their best first quarter of the season. Carolina drove into Seattle territory on the game's opening drive before settling for an Eddy Piñeiro field goal.

On the ensuing drive, Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith's first pass was intercepted by Jaycee Horn and returned to the Seattle 13-yard line. Horn looked to be on his way to a pick-six but stumbled after running over 30 yards.

It took just one play after that for the Panthers to find the endzone. Darnold threw a pass to Shi Smith, who found his way to a score to put the Panthers up 10-0. The 10 points were the most scored by Carolina in the opening period this season.

The Panthers added to their lead on the next drive. A 12-play 74-yard drive was capped off with Chuba Hubbard sneaking in for a two-yard rushing touchdown.

Seattle responded with a touchdown drive of their own with a Smith touchdown pass to Tyler Lockett. The score made the score 17-7.

Whatever momentum the Seahawks built on that scoring drive was squandered on their next possession when Smith threw another interception. This time it was C.J. Henderson snagging the turnover for the Panthers. Carolina scored a field goal after the interception.

The Seahawks did find the endzone again to cut the score to 20-14.

Carolina failed to score in the third quarter but capitalized on defense by holding the Seahawks out of the endzone. The score sat at 20-17 heading into the 4th quarter.

The Panthers virtually put the game away with a touchdown drive with under seven minutes to go. Raheem Blackshear ran up the middle to make the score 27-17.

Both teams added late scores to close out the game to leave the Panthers on top 30-24.

The Panthers now sit with a 5-8 record and are just one game behind the NFC South-leading Tampa Buccaneers (6-7).

Carolina's next game is at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-8) on Sunday, Dec. 18.