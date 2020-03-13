Former Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis has been released by the Los Angeles Chargers after one season.

Davis, who turns 37 on March 22, was 23rd in the NFL in 2019 with 112 combined tackles.

Davis spent 14 years with the Panthers, but played only 9 games between 2009-2011 because of three ACL injuries.

In 2014, Davis was named Walter Payton Man of the Year. In 2015 he was first team All-Pro.

Davis has been named to three Pro Bowls (2015, 2016, 2017).

The Panthers released Davis after the 2018 season.

