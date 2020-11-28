Panthers look to win second-straight vs. Vikings

QB Teddy Bridgewater makes triumphant return to Minnesota

Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater's comeback will come full circle on Sunday when he plays at Minnesota.

Bridgewater was the Vikings' first-round pick in 2014, and had two promising seasons, before a nasty knee injury in 2016 nearly derailed his career.

The injury, a dislocated knee and torn ACL, was life-threatening and grotesque, according to several medical professionals.

Four years later, Bridgewater is enjoying perhaps his best professional season with Carolina, throwing 13 touchdown passes and running for three more for the Panthers, who are 4-7.

Carolina running back Christian McCaffrey is likely to miss his third-straight game with a shoulder injury. The All-Pro player is listed as questionable, and if he sits out again, that would mark his ninth missed game of the season.

Meanwhile, Minnesota is likely without WR Adam Thielen (COVID-19 list), who leads the NFL with 11 touchdown receptions.

But Vikings (4-6) still have running back Dalvin Cook, who leads the league with 13 rushing touchdowns.

Efe Obada's last four games: 3.5 sacks, 3 TFL, 6 QB Hits#Panthers pic.twitter.com/MlNNjuDarG — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) November 28, 2020

Carolina's defense, though, is coming off of its best game of the season, a 20-0 shutout of the Detroit Lions.