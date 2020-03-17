CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two prominent members of the Panthers defense are reportedly leaving in Free Agency.

Cornerback James Bradberry is reportedly signing with the New York Giants on a three-year deal worth $45 million, with $32 million guaranteed.

Defensive end Mario Addison is signing a three-year deal with the Buffalo Bills according to ESPN.com.

Bradberry, 26, was the Panthers second-round draft pick in 2016 after the team rescinded the franchise tag for Josh Norman.

Pressed in to early service, Bradberry played and started in 60 games in four seasons.

At a rangy 6-foot-1, Bradberry was often tasked with covering the top receivers in the NFC South: Michael Thomas (Saints), Mike Evans (Bucs) and Julio Jones (Falcons).

He has 8 career interceptions, with a career-high 3 in 2019.

Addison was an undrafted free agent who bounced around the NFL for his first few seasons before sticking permanently in Carolina in 2013.

He has 55 career sacks, with a career-high 11 coming in 2017.

Addison will turn 33 at the beginning of next season.

RELATED: Panthers add two in free agency

RELATED: Bradberry looks to make splash in 2019

RELATED: 'We got this win for him' | Panthers place Mario Addison's jersey on bench following brother's shooting death

RELATED: Mario Addison overcomes obstacles to live NFL dream