After talking about it for the better part of a year, the Carolina Panthers finally got to practice in their new "bubble" on Monday morning.

The team had been one of only a handful of teams in the NFL with no on-site indoor practice option.

Sometimes the Panthers had to do walk-through practices at the Charlotte Convention Center miles away in Uptown.

Not anymore.

"We were just dealing with the circumstances that were present at the time. That was the best we could do," said tight end Greg Olsen, now in his 9th season with Carolina. "There's just going to be a ton of benefit to a facility like this."

On Monday the team spent the first part of practice inside before moving inside for the first time.

"This gives us a good alternative when it's blazing hot like it is right now," said Head Coach Ron Rivera. "The benefits of being inside far outweigh (getting used to the new facility)."

The team will utilize the bubble, which includes a state-of-the-art cafeteria for at least 2019.

Owner David Tepper is building a new team headquarters in Rock Hill, SC that will be completed sometime in the next few years.

