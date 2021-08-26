Panthers make trade for Giants kicker

Carolina gives New York a 7th-round draft pick for Ryan Santoso

The Carolina Panthers continue to find kickers to compete with struggling starter Joey Slye.

On Thursday the team traded for New York Giants backup kicker Ryan Santoso.

In return, Carolina sends New York a conditional seventh-round pick they received from the Dolphins when they traded left tackle Greg Little to Miami a few weeks ago.

For the pick to convey, Santoso must play two games in Carolina.

Slye's preseason struggles continued on Wednesday at practice, when he missed three-straight field goals. Dominik Eberle, brought in off the waiver wire, immediately knocked in a pair.

But Carolina cut Eberle after the Santoso trade.

Santoso has never lined up for a field goal in an NFL game, but handled kickoff duties with the Titans in 2019.

In New York, he was behind former Panther Graham Gano, who had one of the best seasons of any kicker in 2020, hitting 96.9% of his field goal tries.

PERRYMAN'S BRIEF CAROLINA CAREER ENDS WITH TRADE

The Las Vegas Raiders have gotten help at their banged-up linebacker spot by acquiring Denzel Perryman from the Carolina Panthers in a swap of draft picks.

Perryman's short stint in Carolina will perhaps mostly be known for a speeding summons he received on his way to training camp, and publicly declining to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Raiders will send a 2022 sixth-round pick to Carolina and get a seventh-rounder that year and Perryman back in the deal that will be official once Perryman passes a physical.

The Raiders needed help at linebacker after losing both starter Nicholas Morrow (foot) and backup Javin White (knee) last week to injuries.