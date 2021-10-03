Undefeated no more: Panthers fall to Cowboys in 36-28 loss

The Carolina Panthers are now 3-1 on the season.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Dak Prescott threw four touchdown passes, Ezekiel Elliott had his first 100-yard rushing game of the season against the NFL’s No. 1 defense and the Dallas Cowboys beat the Carolina Panthers 36-28.

Elliott finished with 143 yards as the Cowboys rolled up 245 yards on the ground after the Panthers allowed just 135 total in the first three games.

Carolina's Sam Darnold had two rushing touchdowns to become the first quarterback in NFL history with at least five TDs on the ground in the first four games.

FINAL: #Cowboys 36, #Panthers 28



Once Dallas' defense started to smell blood on Carolina's O-Line, they took the game.



Carolina 3-1 with Philly in town next Sunday. @wcnc — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) October 3, 2021

The Panthers were without injured star running back Christian McCaffrey.

Rhule: "We did what we had to do to get back in the game, normally I save my timeouts for the last five minutes." — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) October 3, 2021

Carolina will look to get back in the win column on Oct. 10 with a home contest against the Philadelphia Eagles.

