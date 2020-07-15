Panthers owner David Tepper creates scholarship for deserving Johnson C. Smith University students

Panthers owner David Tepper and his wife will contribute $250,000 for JCSU students impacted by COVID-19

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper and his wife, Nicole, announced they've created a scholarship at Johnson C. Smith University.

The couple will donate $250,000 to aid deserving JCSU students who have faced financial hardships due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"This is an important first step in our relationship...We want to make a difference," said Nicole Tepper.

The $250,000 donation will be used to help as many as 70 current students return to the school for the 2020-2021 academic year.

The school released a statement that said in part, "Students and their families have been negatively impacted by the loss of jobs during this unprecedented time and many would not have the financial resources to return to school were it not for this generous gift."

“The donation to the University affirms their commitment to minority students in the Charlotte community and beyond. The continued success of historically Black universities like JCSU is at a critical point,” said JCSU President Clarence D. Armbrister.

Armbrister also said the David and Nicole Tepper Scholarship demonstrates the couple's commitment to high quality, affordable college education to minority students and is "integral to closing the inequality gap."

“Nicole and I have visited Johnson C. Smith and have gotten to know President Armbrister and some of the leaders at the school,” David Tepper said. “This pandemic has put a lot of people in a tough spot, particularly students who are trying to complete their education and earn their degrees. Hopefully, this contribution can help. This institution means a lot to this community and we look forward to building on our relationship in the future.”

David Tepper is the founder and president of Appaloosa Management, L.P. and owner of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers and Charlotte’s Major League Soccer team.