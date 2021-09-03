Panthers place franchise tag on Taylor Moton

Right tackle is one of the best and most reliable at his position

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have placed the franchise tag on Taylor Moton while still hoping to work out a long-term extension with the fourth-year offensive tackle.

If no long-term deal is reached by July 15 Moton would make between $13 million and $14 million next season depending on the NFL salary cap -and would be eligible for free agency next year.

As @daringantt points out, Moton was called for one penalty last year. One! https://t.co/YyGPLr8edQ — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) March 9, 2021

The 6-foot-5, 325-pound Moton has started all 48 games at right tackle over the past three seasons while receiving high marks for his ability to protect the quarterback.