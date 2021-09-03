x
Sports

Panthers place franchise tag on Taylor Moton

Right tackle is one of the best and most reliable at his position
Credit: AP
Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Taylor Moton celebrates during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have placed the franchise tag on Taylor Moton while still hoping to work out a long-term extension with the fourth-year offensive tackle. 

If no long-term deal is reached by July 15 Moton would make between $13 million and $14 million next season depending on the NFL salary cap -and would be eligible for free agency next year. 

The 6-foot-5, 325-pound Moton has started all 48 games at right tackle over the past three seasons while receiving high marks for his ability to protect the quarterback.

The team's second-round pick in 2017 was only called for one penalty n 2020.

