Panthers pop in Saints tape to try and break out of slump

Carolina beat New Orleans in Week 2

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Every football team watches film.

Normally it's your last game, and a few games from your upcoming opponent.

The Carolina Panthers are undoubtedly doing all of that this week as they prepare for a road game at Atlanta.

But they're also popping in an older tape as they hope to break their four-game losing streak.

Their Week 2 victory over the New Orleans Saints.

Head Coach Matt Rhule reviewed that 26-7 win with his team this week as an example of what was going right during the Panthers 3-0 start.

He also watched it with quarterback Sam Darnold on Wednesday morning.

Over his first three weeks as a Panther, all wins, Darnold threw for three touchdowns and just one interception, and had a quarterback rating of 99.

In Carolina's four losses, Darnold has thrown six interceptions, has eight total turnovers, and has a rating of 62.

"You have to see yourself doing it. There's no doubt he can do it. There's no doubt," Rhule said. "I just think you're trying so hard to win, you're trying to do too much, and play a little faster and you're not quite in rhythm. We've got to try and get him back in rhythm."

Darnold, who the Panthers traded for in the offseason with hopes he could revive his career in Carolina, was benched partway through Carolina's 25-3 loss to the Giants in Week 7.