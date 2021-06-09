Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold has yet to get COVID-19 vaccine

Darnold says he is continuing to do research before making his decision

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold shared that he has yet to get the COVID-19 vaccine, despite the league recommending it for players.

“Still gotta think about all those certain things that go into it. Again, it’s everyone’s choice, whether they wanna get vaccinated or not. So, that’s really all I got on it. I don’t wanna go too into detail," Darnold explained.

While the NFL has not made getting the vaccine mandatory for players and staff, teams that have at least 85 percent vaccinated can relax protocols.

"It's their decision I don't tell anybody what to do. It's their personal decision as with any topic in life I would say like do your research, but do it from the right sources. Talk to doctors, talk your doctors, talk to our doctors, talk to whomever. Obviously, making sure our guys understand the difference between vaccinated and being non-vaccinated. There are differences in the protocols and there will differences in training camp," Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said.

Darnold is not the only NFL player weighing his options when it comes to the vaccine as many other players have stated they don't plan to get vaccinated.

Carolina Panthers Quarterback Sam Darnold on not getting vaccinated against COVID-19:



Darnold made his comments during his media press conference provided by the Panthers: pic.twitter.com/JXcgiVF5DH — Mike Hanson (@MikeWCNC) June 9, 2021