Panthers return home to host the Broncos

Carolina hopes to rebound from a heartbreaking loss to the Vikings

The Panthers will be back in action on Sunday to take on the Broncos at home.

Carolina, who had a Week 13 bye, will host Denver at 1 p.m., at Bank of America Stadium, in front of about 5,200 fans because of state and local COVID-19 guidelines.

Both teams are 4-8 this season.

The Panthers lost in excruciating fashion the last time they hit the field, as a last-minute touchdown by Minnesota, and a last-second missed field goal by Joey Slye led to a 28-27 loss to the Vikings.

Rookie safety Jeremy Chinn scored two touchdowns in the game.

Carolina will be without RB Christian McCaffrey for the tenth game this season. The All-Pro tailback suffered an injured thigh while attempting to return from his shoulder injury.