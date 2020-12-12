Panthers return home to host the Broncos

The Panthers will be back in action on Sunday to take on the Broncos at home.
Carolina, who had a Week 13 bye, will host Denver at 1 p.m., at Bank of America Stadium, in front of about 5,200 fans because of state and local COVID-19 guidelines.
Both teams are 4-8 this season.
The Panthers lost in excruciating fashion the last time they hit the field, as a last-minute touchdown by Minnesota, and a last-second missed field goal by Joey Slye led to a 28-27 loss to the Vikings.
Rookie safety Jeremy Chinn scored two touchdowns in the game.
Carolina will be without RB Christian McCaffrey for the tenth game this season. The All-Pro tailback suffered an injured thigh while attempting to return from his shoulder injury.
In addition, the team placed 10 players on the NFL's COVID-19 reserve list dating back to last week, but many have returned, including starters Curtis Samuel, Shaq Thompson, Derrick Brown and Yetur Gross-Matos.