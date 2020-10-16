Panthers rookie giving away Halloween costumes

Derrick Brown drive-thru event is at 6 p.m. on Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers rookie Derrick Brown is helping to give away over $50,000 in Halloween costumes, accessories and gadgets on Friday night.

The first-come, first-serve event is drive thru only, and begins at 6 p.m., at 7128 Albemarle Road.

Brown, the Panthers first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, wants kids to walk away with more than just a costume.

"That there's people out there willing to help," said Brown. "No matter what you have, or how you came up in this life, service is what the Lord has chosen us all for."

Brown said growing up in Georgia, no matter how much or how little his parents had, they always gave back to their community.

"There's people out there who can give back and will give back," he said.

Despite being in just his first NFL season, the defensive tackle has already started the Derrick Brown Foundation.