Panthers rookie scores back-to-back touchdowns on defense

Jeremy Chinn scored on consecutive plays

Carolina Panthers rookie Jeremy Chinn did more than enough to boost his campaign for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year on Sunday at Minnesota.

Chinn scores touchdowns on consecutive plays against the Vikings in the third quarter.

Trailing 10-7, the safety scooped a fumble by QB Kirk Cousins and ran it in 17 yards for his first-career touchdown, making it 14-10 Carolina. Zach Kerr was credited with the sack and forced fumble.

On the very next offensive play run by the Vikings, Chinn stripped running back Dalvin Cook and brought itn another 28 yards for another score, making it 21-10 Panthers.

FOX broadcast points out that Jeremy Chinn already has more defensive TDs than his HOF uncle Steve Atwater.



Didn't even give him a year! — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) November 29, 2020

The two scores happened in a span of just 10 seconds of game time.

According to Pro Football Reference, Chinn is the first player to have multiple fumble return touchdowns in a game since Fred Evans in 1948.

Chinn is just the fourth rookie in the Super Bowl era to have mutliple defensive touchdowns.

He is the first Panthers player to score two defensive touchdowsns in one game.

He is also the first player in NFL history with 10 or more tackles and two defensive touchdowns in a single game.