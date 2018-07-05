CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers announced that the team has signed former Denver Broncos running back C.J. Anderson on a one-year contract Monday.

Anderson spent the previous five season in the NFL with the Broncos before being released in April. The former Bronco will be sharing touches with new teammate Christian McCaffrey, who the Panthers drafted in the first round in 2017.

Anderson, 27, is coming off his first career 1,000-yard rushing season in 2017, finishing with 1,007 rushing yards. In his five seasons in Denver, he had rushed for 3,051 yards and collected 859 receiving yards on 103 catches.

Anderson was named the 2014 Pro Bowl roster after gaining 849 yards from the ground and collecting 324 receiving yards during the regular season. He was also a member of the Broncos team that defeated the Panthers in Super Bowl 50.

