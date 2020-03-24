CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers signed Juston Burris to a 2-year deal on Friday. Burris grew up in Raleigh, NC and spent his collegiate days playing ball at NC State, now he returns to Carolina once again and this time he hopes to leave a lasting impression at the highest level.

Here's WCNC's Q&A with Burris:

Q: "For Carolina Panthers fans that are getting to know you what would you want your message to be them and what do you want them to know about you?"

A: "You're getting a hometown guy that's playing for the hometown team. I have a lot of passion for the Panthers. I have a lot of family that I'm playing for. A lot of friends that I'm playing for and I think you're gonna get a guy that's going to try his hardest to win every game and to go out and have success and bring a championship to Charlotte."

Q: "You mentioned friends and family and everyone being excited that you're coming here to the Carolinas. When you got to tell them or everyone started seeing on social media that this was going to be your destination for the 2020 season what kind of messages and reaction were you getting?"

A: "I only a select few before it actually became official before it was announced. Once it was announced my phone wouldn't stop buzzing. It's a lot of excitement."

Q: “Tell me a little bit about your journey in the NFL.”

A: “It has been a little bit of a rollercoaster, up and down, but once I found a home at safety, I feel like that’s where I really truly began to take my strides and really see a lot of growth in my game. Now that I’m in my second season full-time season at safety I think the sky is the limit and there will be a lot of growth in me with the Panthers. I just want to keep it going.”

Q: "With everything that's going on in the world right now what was this free agency period like for you dealing with COVID-19 and trying to secure a job for next year?"

A: "Obviously I was a little closer being 20 minutes from the facility, so I was actually able to get my physical and everything going. I know other people who were going to other teams and they had to stay here and get their physicals and then send them wherever they had to go. It was a little bit easier for me. Still haven't been able to meet with the coaching staff, but we've been having phone conversation."

MORE SPORTS ON WCNC CHARLOTTE:

Survey: 7 in 10 US Olympic hopefuls favor postponement

Sports announcer Joe Buck wants to narrate your home quarantine life for charity

NASCAR comes together for virtual iRacing Pro Series Invitational