Panthers staff invited to coach Reese's Senior Bowl

Matt Rhule 'thrilled' to get up close look at this year's draft prospects

The Carolina Panthers staff will coach at the Reese's Senior Bowl.

Matt Rhule's staff will coach a team full of college senior all-stars against the Miami Dolphins staff.

Each year the two teams with the worst records, but who have returning coaches, are invited to coach the game.

The game is Jan. 30 in Mobile, Ala.

For Panthers coach Matt Rhule and his staff, it will be a boost to their college scouting ahead of the NFL Draft, as they will spend the week leading up to the game working with players.

"We're thrilled to coach at the Senior Bowl," Rhule told the Panthers team website. "We're really excited to lead and get to know a team of this year's top draft prospects."

Last year, S/LB Jeremy Chinn took part in the game, and was selected by the Panthers in the second round.