SPARTANBURG, S.C. - Carolina Panthers starting right tackle Daryl Williams went down with a torn MCL and dislocated right patella, according to the team.

The injury happened as the offense faced the defense in a drill. Williams was being rushed by a defensive end on the play.

Williams was helped on to a cart by his teammates and left the field. Williams was taken to Charlotte for further evaluation.

The team did not provide a timetable for his return.

