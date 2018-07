SPARTANBURG - Panthers starting right tackle Daryl Williams went down with what appeared to be a serious right leg injury on Saturday at the team's training camp.

The injury happened as the offense faced the defense in a drill. Williams was being rushed by a defensive end on the play.

Williams was helped on to a cart by his teammates and left the field.

