Panthers temporarily break training camp, head to Indy

Carolina will hold joint practices against the Colts ahead of Sunday's preseason opener

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Panthers coach Matt Rhule told reporters that Tuesday would feel like the last day of training camp.

He joked that he's not sure the players will see it that way.

But after two weeks, Carolina is leaving the dorm life at Wofford College and hitting the road.

The Panthers will participate in joint practices on Thursday and Friday against the Indianapolis Colts.

On Sunday the teams will square off in their first preseason game.

The week will be competitive and could be revealing.

"It's going to tell us a lot about who we are," Rhule said. "Just a change of scenery will be good."

WR David Moore says the offense has made big strides from Minicamp/OTA to now in terms of offensive connectivity. #Panthers



“Shoot, working as hard as we do” it’s easy to mesh. pic.twitter.com/XvdjFJTp8L — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) August 10, 2021

The Panthers spent a steamy Tuesday morning in Spartanburg taking part in a shorter practice with no pads, working on situational football and end-of-game situations.

Rhule said the team will run two-minute drills and other scenarios against the Colts.

DARNOLD TO ARNOLD

New quarterback Sam Darnold has been forging a connection in camp with new tight end Dan Arnold.

Darnold to Arnold is catchy to say, and the more catches the two pair on, the more we'll hear it.

Arnold is a remarkable story, football-wise.

A former Division 3 receiver at UW-Platteville (which doesn't even use a tight end), Arnold was also a hurdler.

When he signed as an undrafted free agent tight end with New Orleans in 2017, his position coach told him how tough his life in the NFL would be.

"They said it's going to be a rough road for me," Arnold said.

That was emphasized by a crushing hit against Saints All-Pro defensive end Cam Jordan in practice.

"I was like 200 pounds," Arnold said. "And he just waxed me."

But Arnold got back up and stayed in the league.

In three seasons with the Saints and Cardinals, he has 51 catches and seven touchdowns.

At 6-foot-6, he presents a big target to Darnold.

"I tell Sam all the time, 'just throw that thing up there and I'm going to make sure it's not picked, at least," Arnold said. "I tell him all the time, I'm always open. Just throw me the ball and I'll help you out."

As for any marketing opportunities with "Darnold to Arnold," it might be too late.