CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that the Carolina Panthers have agreed to acquire two-time Pro Bowl left tackle Russell Okung from the Los Angeles Chargers for five-time Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal can't be processed and the teams cannot comment on it until the NFL's new league year begins March 18.

Turner was Carolina's third-round selection in the 2014 NFL Draft.

The 26-year-old played 84 games in six seasons with the Panthers, making 80 starts.