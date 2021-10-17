Panthers fall to Vikings in overtime, 34-28

Carolina moves to 3-3 on the season and is on a three-game losing streak.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kirk Cousins completed a 27-yard touchdown pass to K.J. Osborn on the first possession of overtime to lift the Minnesota Vikings to a wild 34-28 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

Cousins threw for 373 yards and three touchdowns against the league’s top-ranked pass defense, Dalvin Cook ran for 140 yards and a score and the Minnesota Vikings finally appeared to solve their second-half offensive woes.

FINAL: #Vikings 34, #Panthers 28 in OT.



Carolina did not play well for the majority of the game, loses its third straight and is now 3-3. — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) October 17, 2021

Adam Thielen had a number of big catches, finishing with 11 receptions for 126 yards and a touchdown. The Vikings had not scored a second-half touchdown in their previous four games, but the Vikings had three offensive scores after halftime.

Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard finished the 61 yards on 16 carries with a touchdown. Hubbard took the bulk of the carries with Christian McCaffery currently on the injured reserve list.

Carolina quarterback Sam Darnold went 17-41 passing for 207 yards. Darnold connected with Robby Anderson to score the go ahead touchdown to put the Panthers within two points in the fourth quarter. The following two-point conversion put the game at 28-28.

Sam Darnold to Robby Anderson for the TD!



Panthers have to go for 2 & get it - Darnold to Tommy Tremble.



Tie game at 28 with 0:42 remaining.



Hello, Cardiac Cats, you’re back I see.@wcnc | #Panthers | #Vikings | #NFL — Ashley Stroehlein (@ashstro) October 17, 2021

The Panthers will look to snap their losing streak on Saturday, Oct. 24, with a road game against the New York Giants.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

