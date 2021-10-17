Panthers fall to Vikings in overtime, 34-28

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kirk Cousins completed a 27-yard touchdown pass to K.J. Osborn on the first possession of overtime to lift the Minnesota Vikings to a wild 34-28 victory over the Carolina Panthers.
Cousins threw for 373 yards and three touchdowns against the league’s top-ranked pass defense, Dalvin Cook ran for 140 yards and a score and the Minnesota Vikings finally appeared to solve their second-half offensive woes.
Adam Thielen had a number of big catches, finishing with 11 receptions for 126 yards and a touchdown. The Vikings had not scored a second-half touchdown in their previous four games, but the Vikings had three offensive scores after halftime.
Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard finished the 61 yards on 16 carries with a touchdown. Hubbard took the bulk of the carries with Christian McCaffery currently on the injured reserve list.
Carolina quarterback Sam Darnold went 17-41 passing for 207 yards. Darnold connected with Robby Anderson to score the go ahead touchdown to put the Panthers within two points in the fourth quarter. The following two-point conversion put the game at 28-28.
The Panthers will look to snap their losing streak on Saturday, Oct. 24, with a road game against the New York Giants.
Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
