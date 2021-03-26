Pat Kelsey leaves Winthrop for College of Charleston

Took the Eagles to three NCAA Tournament berths in nine seasons.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Winthrop's Pat Kelsey is leaving to take the head men's basketball coaching job at College of Charleston.

Kelsey spent nine seasons with the Eagles, leading them to three NCAA Tournament berths including this past season.

No. 12 seeded Winthrop lost to fifth-seeded Villanova in the opening round.

In a statement posted on Twitter Thursday night, Kelsey thanked the city of Rock Hill.

"The Kelsey's have had a great run here and are forever grateful to this city for being a wonderful home for our family," he said. "People are friendly in a warm kind of southern way."

Kelsey takes over for Earl Grant, who left Charleston to become Boston College's head coach.