RALEIGH, N.C. — Retired NFL star Julius Peppers, retired NBA player Muggsy Bogues and current North Carolina football coach Mack Brown headline this spring’s class of inductees to the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame.

The 12-person class also includes former Boston Red Sox player Trot Nixon and college basketball TV analyst Debbie Antonelli.

The class will be formally inducted May 1 to the hall, which is housed at the North Carolina Museum of History.

Peppers and Bogues both played for instate college and professional teams. Brown is in his second stint as coach of the Tar Heels.

The Charlotte Hornets congratulated Bogues on Twitter.

