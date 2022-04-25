Pfeiffer baseball honors late coach Joe Ferebee at Alumni Day

MISENHEIMER, N.C. — Pfeiffer University hosted a few dozen former baseball players for Alumni Day on Saturday as the Falcons faced Methodist University.
Many of the former athletes played for legendary coach Joe Ferebee, the namesake for the program's baseball diamond, and the winningest baseball coach in state history.
Ferebee, who died in 2020 at the age of 101, won 1,438 games between his time at Pfeiffer, Salisbury High School and American Legion.
After a walk-off win on Friday night, the Falcons dropped games to the Monarchs on Saturday and Sunday.
Pfeiffer has a big midweek game against No. 5 Lynchburg at 4 p.m., on Wednesday at Joe Ferebee Field.