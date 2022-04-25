Pfeiffer baseball honors late coach Joe Ferebee at Alumni Day

Dozens of former players made the trip back to campus

MISENHEIMER, N.C. — Pfeiffer University hosted a few dozen former baseball players for Alumni Day on Saturday as the Falcons faced Methodist University.

Many of the former athletes played for legendary coach Joe Ferebee, the namesake for the program's baseball diamond, and the winningest baseball coach in state history.

Happy to report I did not embarrass myself throwing out the first pitch at @Pfeiffer_BSB this weekend. Such a great experience and a day to honor alumni and former coach Joe Ferebee, who we featured a few years agohttps://t.co/CbrKLY0vuz@wcnc I @pfeiffersports pic.twitter.com/IvtAIbG8K5 — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) April 25, 2022

Ferebee, who died in 2020 at the age of 101, won 1,438 games between his time at Pfeiffer, Salisbury High School and American Legion.

After a walk-off win on Friday night, the Falcons dropped games to the Monarchs on Saturday and Sunday.