Phil being Phil: Mickelson shares lead in PGA Championship

The 50-year-old ran off five birdies for a 69 and shared the lead with Louis Oosthuizen at Kiawah Island
Credit: AP
Phil Mickelson walks off the green after saving par on the 14th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course Friday, May 21, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Phil Mickelson is looking like the Mickelson of old at the PGA Championship.

The 50-year-old ran off five birdies for a 69 and shared the lead with Louis Oosthuizen at Kiawah Island. Mickelson is the oldest player with a share of the lead after any round of a major since Fred Couples after 36 holes at the 2012 Masters. 

Mickelson knows there's a long way to go on a hard Ocean Course. But he knows he's playing well and he has a chance. 

The last of his five major titles came in 2013. 

Brooks Koepka was one shot behind.