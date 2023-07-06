Philip Blount prepares for 2023 Special Olympics World Games

Blount is one of two North Carolina athletes selected for this summer's World Games in Berlin

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Special Olympics World Games are set to take place this June in Berlin and there are only two athletes from the state of North Carolina that will be there representing Special Olympics USA. One of those is Philip Blount, who is from Charlotte.

Philip Blount is determined, focused and dedicated to his once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to participate in the Special Olympics World Games this summer, which includes weekly training sessions with his coach Ralph Jones.

“I'm going to challenge you every day to be the best version of yourself that you can be," Jones said. "My thing with Philip was okay, we're going to look at what you can do not what you can't do. We're going to work on those strengths and teach you how to use what you have to your advantage and in so doing, I'm going to challenge you."

Jones told WCNC Charlotte that with training, the goal is to leave each day with a win.

"You may not execute the entire workout, but there's something that you couldn't do at the beginning of practice that you're going to be able to do," Jones said. "As long as we continue to improve on those things and get better and better every day then you'll be better for it. Phillip doesn't make very many mistakes."

Jones offered to train Philip Blount for free ahead of the World Games and since their journey as a coach and athlete duo began, they have formed quite a special bond.

“Philip is a great human being and there are no excuses -- it's the Special Olympic Games that he's representing. He's a special person,” Jones explained. “It just comes down to people believing in them, speaking life into their goals and their dreams and giving them an opportunity to just be the person who they are inside and not judge who they are outside, but actually getting a chance to get to know them and giving them an opportunity to just be great."

However, Philip Blount's journey to where he's at today from working in the cafeteria at Charlotte Christian School to representing Special Olympics USA in the World Games is one his parents Jane and Phil Blount were told may never happen.

“This story began when Philip was born," Phil Blount said. "We were told that most likely he wouldn't make it and if he did, he wouldn't be able to read or talk. His whole life, he's just been busting through limitations."

Part of what has helped Philip Blount break down barriers is Philips Academy, the school his parents founded in his honor to help not just their own son, but other families in the community with children who have special needs.

“The school also focuses on what all of these children and young adults can do as opposed to what they can’t do because that’s the message you hear so much, especially when you’re first a parent with a child with disabilities," Jane Blount said. "For us to see Philip doing what he’s doing, it’s just so heartwarming. That’s what you want with your child no matter what is for them to be given the opportunity to be all that they can be and truly Philip is doing that and living that."

Now Philip Blount gets a chance to write another chapter in his story thanks to the hope his parents have.

“What does hope mean? That all the dreams you've had as a parent, your child can have those dreams as well," Phil Blount said. "Don't give up those dreams, fighting the fight together you can accomplish it. That's what it means to me."

Without a doubt, Philip Blount is taking his fighting, hopeful spirit all the way to Berlin.

“Let me win -- but if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt,” Philip Blount said.