Chase Briscoe races to first Cup win, pulls away late in Phoenix

Four different drivers have landed in victory lane during the first four races this season in the NASCAR Cup Series.

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Chase Briscoe raced to his first NASCAR Cup Series victory, executing two great restarts over the final 20 laps to pull away from Ross Chastain and Tyler Reddick on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway.

It was an intense late battle between three drivers who had never won in the Cup Series. It's more evidence of the parity across the series in the Next Gen cars, with four drivers winning the first four races this season.

Chastain and Reddick — both driving Chevrolets — made things interesting but Briscoe's Ford was simply too strong. On the final restart with four laps left, the 27-year-old Briscoe started on the inside, dipped low on the dogleg apron, and was able to hold off the rest of the field.

Ryan Blaney started on the pole and dominated the first half of the race, winning the second stage after leading 138 of the first 185 laps. He settled for fourth.

Kyle Larson won the series championship last year after a fall victory at Phoenix, but engine trouble ended his day early. He finished 34th. It was the end of a frustrating day for Larson, who qualified seventh but had to move to the rear of the starting grid because of unapproved steering wheel changes.

Harrison Burton (unapproved adjustments) and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (engine) also started from the back.

BUSCH TAKES THE PLUNGE

One of the hot topics before the race was how much drivers would use the 110-foot wide apron on Phoenix Raceway's dogleg turn.

Most said they would wait to see how others fared with the Next Gen car. The waiting didn't take long: Kyle Busch plunged down onto the apron on the opening few laps, picking up some spots in the process. From that point forward, it was business as usual with several cars on the apron, particularly on restarts.

HARVICK IN TOP 10, AGAIN

Veteran Kevin Harvick — who has won nine times in Phoenix — couldn't find victory lane Sunday. But he did finish in sixth place, which was his 18th straight top 10 at the track.

That tied Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt for the most top 10s in a row at one track.

ODDS AND ENDS

There was a planned competition caution at Lap 25, which was about halfway through the first stage. Hamlin, Blaney, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Michael McDowell were all penalized for speeding on pit road during the caution. ... William Byron won stage one, which was 60 laps. It was his ninth career stage win. ... Martin Truex Jr., who won last season's Phoenix spring race, finished 35th after a flat tire caused him to smack the wall in Turn 2. ... The final restart in each of the four Cup races this season has come with four or fewer laps remaining. ... Briscoe is the Cup Series' 200th winner.