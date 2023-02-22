New pickleball league launches in Charlotte

Each season, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to various organizations in the community

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Play the Ladders, a new pickleball league is launching its inaugural season in Charlotte on March 20, 2023.

The league will offer year-round opportunities for players to play matches in a competitive, yet friendly environment. Players in this league can propose and/or accept matches as they see fit. They can choose the date, time and location.

Each season is around eight weeks long and will conclude with an end-of-season tournament where winners will receive a trophy and prizes. Players can join a season for $25. Doubles and mixed doubles are offered; if players need a doubles partner, PTL can help with that.

“I’ve had so many friends reach out to me recently looking to find pickleball matches or someone to play with and thought this would be a great way for them to do just that,” one of the founders Julie Lowe said. “This league is really designed to give players the opportunity to get active, meet new people and improve their game - at their convenience! We’re looking to partner with facilities to create fun interactive experiences and collaborations, with a goal of bringing people and causes together in the greater Charlotte area.”

Each season, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to various organizations in the community. This spring season, Play the Ladders will partner with Bosom Buddies, the Charlotte-based nonprofit that hosts various tennis clinic fundraisers to benefit breast cancer awareness programs and research.

The season begins March 20 and players can sign up now. The inaugural spring season is limited to 200 spots, so players are encouraged to move quickly.

Head over to playtheladders.com to learn more about how the ladder works, the points system, game rules, and more. To keep up with the latest updates follow the brand @playtheladders on Facebook and Instagram.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts