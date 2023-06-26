Piedmon't Hunter Tyson joins the NBA champions

Union County legend and Clemson product drafted by Denver Nuggets

CLEMSON, S.C. — After a record-setting career at Piedmont High School and an All-ACC season at Clemson, Hunter Tyson is taking his talents to the NBA-champion Denver Nuggets.

The Nuggets made Tyson their second-round pick in last Thursday's NBA Draft.

The 6-foot-8 forward is a 40.8% shooter, who rebounds well.

Tyson was introduced in Denver on Monday along with the Nuggets' other draft choices.

"I'm really looking forward to just learning the ins and outs of the NBA game. Obviously, the style is very different than college in a lot of ways," Tyson said. "Just being around the organization and the coaches, just really trying to learn the NBA style."

At Clemson, Tyson was All-ACC first team this season. At Piedmont H.S., he became the all-time leading scorer in Union County boys basketball history.

Tyson will wear No. 4 for the Nuggets.

