Poggi, "bad company" 49ers, motivated for 2023 season

Charlotte was picked to finish last in the AAC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Year ten for Charlotte 49ers football brings a lot of new, and it starts with the head coach.

Biff Poggi comes to Charlotte after several years working with Jim Harbaugh at Michigan.

Prior to that, he was a successful high school head coach and a hedge fund manager.

Now, he's motivating his team because not many are betting on this year's 49ers.

Charlotte has 52 new players, including almost two dozen Power 5 transfers.

The Niners were disappointing in 2022, finishing 3-9, with previous caoch Will Healy being fired midseason.

This year, the new-look Niners call themselves "Bad Company," even playing the classic rock tune at the beginning of the first fall practice Friday morning.

"When we step on this field, we're bad company on the field," said quarterback Jalon Jones, who seems to be the frontrunner for the starting spot.

"When we get on that field, we're bad company," linebacker Prince Bemah said. "We're cool people inside the locker room but bad company on the field."

Poggi explained the mantra this way.

"It means we're not only going to beat you," he said, "but we're going to break your spirit."

Last month at media days for Charlotte's new league, the American Athletic Conference, the 49ers were picked to finish last, and Poggi bristled at the fact he only received three questions at the podium.

The perceived disrespect has been used as a motivator for his team.

"It's just who I am," Poggi said. "I'm not taking guff from anybody when it comes to my players. These are kids and my job is to love them and protect them, and that's what I'm going to do. And if it causes fallout or hurts somebody's feelings, or I get fired, or they take me down to Raleigh and tar and feather me in the capital, I don't care. I really don't."