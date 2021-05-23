Preds beat Canes 4-3 in double OT again to tie series at 2-2

This was the first time both teams had gone to multiple overtimes in back-to-back games in a series

Luke Kunin scored his second goal at 16:10 of the second overtime, and the Nashville Predators beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 Sunday to tie the first-round series 2-2.

Goalie Juuse Saros made a franchise-record 58 saves to ensure this series will return to Nashville. Game 5 is Tuesday night in Carolina. Ryan Johansen and Nick Cousins each scored.

This was the first time both teams had gone to multiple overtimes in back-to-back games in a series.

Nashville improved to 5-3 winning its second straight double-OT game.