Preds beat Canes 4-3 in double OT again to tie series at 2-2

Luke Kunin scored his second goal at 16:10 of the second overtime, and the Nashville Predators beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 Sunday to tie the first-round series 2-2. 

Goalie Juuse Saros made a franchise-record 58 saves to ensure this series will return to Nashville. Game 5 is Tuesday night in Carolina. Ryan Johansen and Nick Cousins each scored. 

This was the first time both teams had gone to multiple overtimes in back-to-back games in a series. 

Nashville improved to 5-3 winning its second straight double-OT game. 

Carolina dropped to 1-7 overall, with one loss while still the Hartford Whalers.