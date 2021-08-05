Presidents Cup captains visit Quail Hollow Club

The team golf event comes to Charlotte in Sept. 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Tuesday afternoon, Davis Love III sat in perhaps the most enviable seat in golf: The U.S. Captain's chair.

Fresh off the Americans dominant win over Europe in the Ryder Cup, Love takes over the team for next year's Presidents Cup against the International team.

That event will be held at Charlotte's Quail Hollow Club on Sept. 19-25, 2022.

Love, who was born in Charlotte, has quite the talented group to guide next year.

"That crew, they said it in the press conference, have been playing since grade school," Love said. "It's a group of guys that are young, they've played a lot of golf together and they hang out together."

Charlotte's Presidents Cup will be the first in the Southeastern United States.

A player favorite, Quail Hollow will transform for the fall event, re-routing several holes including the famed "Green Mile" finish.

Instead of No.'s 16, 17 and 18, those holes will be No.'s 13-15.

"The drama and emotion that is synonymous with match play," Executive Director Adam Sperling said. "It's an incredible stage for dramatic competition."

The teams are already talking about strategy, especially in those potential clinching holes.

"It's a natural amphitheater," Immelman, sitting front of No. 18, which will be No. 15, said. "It's stadium golf. People are going to be able to pack in. It's going to be loud, rowdy and fantastic."

It could be a showdown all the way through Sunday, and should be one of the top sporting events the Queen City has ever hosted.