Providence Day avenges last year's loss to Weddington

The Chargers fend off Warriors to improve to 2-0

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Providence Day had Aug. 27 circled on the calendar.

The Chargers hosted Weddington on Friday night, one year after dropping the same matchup 28-7.

Providence Day didn't forget that feeling and flipped the script this time around.

Led by junior QB Jadyn Davis and a bevy of offensive weapons like Chris Peal and Jordan Shipp, Providence Day beat the Warriors soundly, 52-32 at home.

Weddington did not go down without a fight.

Tyler Budge kept finding favorite target Griffin Reimer for touchdowns to keep the Warriors in it.

But in the end coach Chad Grier's Chargers avenged their loss from last year and improved to 2-0.

"There's no quit in them. Every time I thought we had them put away, they made plays," Grier said. "Really proud of our guys. Our kids worked hard. This was one they had circled. They were pretty embarrassed of how they played last year. I was embarrassed. I felt like I didn't have the kids prepared. I feel a little better tonight."

Contact Nick Carboni at ncarboni@wcnc.com and follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.