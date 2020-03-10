Providence Day kicker becomes first girl to boot extra point in N.C. Independent school history

Chargers win their first game of the season 48-0

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Providence Day lined up for an extra point after its third score of the first quarter, and Sydney McCorkle booted it through the uprights.

McCorkle became the first girl to kick an extra point in North Carolina Independent School Athletic Association (NCISAA) history, according to Providence Day.

The Chargers beat visiting Charlotte Latin, 48-0, winning the first game of the Chad Grier era.

The former Davidson Day coach returning to the Queen City after a few years coaching in South Carolina.

Meanwhile, Charlotte Christian defeated Country Day, 21-13, holding off a late Bucs comeback.