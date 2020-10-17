Providence Day, Northwestern win rivalry games

Chargers come back to beat Charlotte Christian while Trojans stifle South Pointe

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Providence Day came back to win a wild rivalry game with Charlotte Christian on Friday night.

The Chargers held a 17-14 advantage at the half, but the Knights stormed back to take an 11-point lead by the fourth quarter, 28-17.

But Providence Day took the game over, and won 32-28 to improve to 3-0 in Chad Grier's first season as head coach.

In Rock Hill, Northwestern traveled to rival South Pointe, and handed the Stallions their first loss of the season, 17-3.