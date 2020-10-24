Providence Day wins league title with win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Providence Day beat Charlotte Country Day on the road Friday night, 35-30.
Country Day held the Chargers in check at the beginning of the game, taking a 10-0 lead on a Reid Simmons touchdown run.
But Providence Day forced four turnovers, including a Michael Nystrum interception that set up a Nickel Fields score to cut the Bucs lead to 10-7.
Then Chargers kicker Sydney McCorkle placed a perfect onsides kick that Channing Goodwin recovered to give Providence Day the ball back.
They'd grab the lead on a Jake Helfrich to J.T. Smith touchdown strike, making it 14-10.
After that, Nickel Fields ripped off a long touchdown run to make it 21-10, and the Chargers held on to the lead in the second half for the win, improving to 4-0.