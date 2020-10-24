Providence Day wins league title with win

The Chargers beat Country Day to wrap up Big South 4A title

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Providence Day beat Charlotte Country Day on the road Friday night, 35-30.

Country Day held the Chargers in check at the beginning of the game, taking a 10-0 lead on a Reid Simmons touchdown run.

But Providence Day forced four turnovers, including a Michael Nystrum interception that set up a Nickel Fields score to cut the Bucs lead to 10-7.

Then Chargers kicker Sydney McCorkle placed a perfect onsides kick that Channing Goodwin recovered to give Providence Day the ball back.

They'd grab the lead on a Jake Helfrich to J.T. Smith touchdown strike, making it 14-10.