x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Charlotte's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Charlotte, North Carolina | WCNC.com

Sports

QB Teddy Bridgewater ruled out Sunday against Detroit Lions

ESPN reports P.J. Walker will be the starting quarterback.
Credit: AP
Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) tests his injured knee under supervision of a member of the medical staff prior to an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers rule Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater out for Sunday's home game against the Detroit Lions. 

Bridgewater came into Sunday as a game-time decision after he left last week's game with a knee injury, limping after taking a sack in the fourth quarter, in a 46-23 loss to Tampa Bay. 

Medical staff tested Bridgewater's knee during a pregame workout Sunday, but he was ruled inactive.

ESPN reports P.J. Walker will be the starting quarterback.

Sunday the Panthers are also without running back Christian McCaffrey, out for the second straight game with a shoulder injury. Cornerback Donte Jackson is out as well with a toe injury.

RELATED: Reports: Bridgewater injury does not appear serious

RELATED: Buccaneers bounce back with 46-23 win over Panthers, marking Panthers' 5th straight loss

RELATED: McCaffrey out, Bridgewater questionable vs. Lions