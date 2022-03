Royals beat Catawba College at home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. โ€” With a win on Wednesday, the Queens Royals found themselves in a familiar place.

The conference semifinals.

The sixth-ranked Royals used a strong second half to beat Catawba College in the South Atlantic Conference quarterfinals, 78-60 at home.

Kenny Dye led the way with 18 points.

POSTSEASON DUB!!!



Kenny Dye leads the Royals with 18 points and four assists. Up next, SAC Semifinals on Saturday ๐Ÿ˜ˆ#W1N pic.twitter.com/IuA6Mef90I — Queens (N.C.) Menโ€™s Basketball (@queensMBB) March 3, 2022

The Royals (26-3, 22-3 SAC) will face Newberry in the semifinals on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.